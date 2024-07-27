BMO Capital Markets Trims Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Target Price to C$182.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$188.00 to C$182.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$183.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$205.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$179.29.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$159.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$166.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$170.72. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$181.34. The firm has a market cap of C$101.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.29 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. Also, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky acquired 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

