Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.80-6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.05. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$11.5-11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.79 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.800-6.050 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.78.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH stock traded down $13.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,954,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $106.90 and a 52 week high of $164.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,138.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,138.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.