Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Stock Price Up 4%

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ)'s share price traded up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 235,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 871,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Boqii Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

