Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,608,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,601,527 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 11.55% of Borr Drilling worth $116,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BORR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Borr Drilling by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 87,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BORR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,860,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,019. Borr Drilling Limited has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31.

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.27%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Borr Drilling’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

