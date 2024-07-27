Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.000-11.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Beer also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-11.00 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Boston Beer from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $330.21.

NYSE:SAM traded up $20.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.91. The stock had a trading volume of 358,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,596. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Boston Beer has a one year low of $254.40 and a one year high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.33 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

