BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Update

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,131,100 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 10,684,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.8 days.
BrainChip Trading Down 3.6 %
BRCHF traded down 0.01 on Friday, reaching 0.14. 104,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,535. BrainChip has a one year low of 0.09 and a one year high of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.18.
BrainChip Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BrainChip
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for BrainChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainChip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.