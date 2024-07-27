Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Up 39.1% in July

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Branicks Group Stock Performance
Shares of DDCCF stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. Branicks Group has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $5.08.
Branicks Group Company Profile
