Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Up 39.1% in July

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Branicks Group Stock Performance

Shares of DDCCF stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. Branicks Group has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $5.08.

Branicks Group Company Profile

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and with access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included).

