Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the June 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,699. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

