Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Up 76.9% in July

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Britvic Stock Performance

Shares of BTVCY remained flat at $32.81 during trading hours on Friday. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.96. Britvic has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $33.44.

Britvic Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.2212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

