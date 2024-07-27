Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $145.52 and last traded at $149.72. 10,833,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 32,136,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Melius started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.08.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $705.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.39 and its 200-day moving average is $148.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.