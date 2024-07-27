Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.40.

BRO stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.28 and its 200-day moving average is $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $99.26.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

