Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.150-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.500 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,837. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.11 and its 200 day moving average is $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

