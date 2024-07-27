BTIG Research Increases Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $630.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $550.00 to $630.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $582.31.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $590.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $593.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.