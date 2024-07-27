Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $112.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Business First Bancshares Trading Up 4.0 %

BFST stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 130,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,278. The stock has a market cap of $668.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.98. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.05%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $36,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 262,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

