Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Up 31.1% in July

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,200 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the June 30th total of 326,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,427.3 days.

Shares of BZZUF remained flat at $40.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. Buzzi has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85.

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

