Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $154.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Byline Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

BY stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 266,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,120. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.40. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider John Barkidjija sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

