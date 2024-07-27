Cadence Bank Buys Shares of 20,566 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cadence Bank bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,693. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

