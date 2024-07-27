Cadence Bank Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cadence Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,601 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,212 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,933,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,104 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,046,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,929,000 after buying an additional 1,820,365 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,568,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,990,000 after buying an additional 1,333,540 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.44. 2,777,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,181. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

