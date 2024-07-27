Cadence Bank Has $1.05 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cadence Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,669,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,200,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $91.30. The company had a trading volume of 199,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.91 and its 200 day moving average is $86.65. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $93.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

