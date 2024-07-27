Cadence Bank Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Cadence Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,222 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Security National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.05. 1,162,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,368. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

