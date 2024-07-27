Cadence Bank Has $775,000 Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 64,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period.

PRF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.30. 176,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,810. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $39.86.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

