Cadence Bank Invests $229,000 in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cadence Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of MTUM traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.06. The stock had a trading volume of 486,110 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

