Cadence Bank Reduces Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cadence Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,896,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115,881. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.