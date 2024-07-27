Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Update

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 67.0% from the June 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Callinex Mines Stock Performance

CLLXF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,732. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. Callinex Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

About Callinex Mines

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,795 square hectare and 77 contiguous mineral claims situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

