Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Update

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 67.0% from the June 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Callinex Mines Stock Performance
CLLXF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,732. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. Callinex Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.
About Callinex Mines
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Callinex Mines
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.