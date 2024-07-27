Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $48.57

Shares of Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.57 ($0.63) and traded as low as GBX 43.05 ($0.56). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.56), with a volume of 3,044 shares trading hands.

Cambridge Cognition Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of £15.29 million, a P/E ratio of -435.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 48.51.

About Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB digital cognitive assessment platform for drug development by enabling pharmaceutical companies to take new therapeutics from preclinical consultancy to pivotal studies and approval, as well as supports sponsors to enhance recruitment, develop safe and effective treatments, and enhance research and development efficiency.

