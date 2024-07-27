Canaccord Genuity Group Trims 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Target Price to $32.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TXG. UBS Group cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.29.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

TXG stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.84.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $71,344.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,618,276.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170 in the last ninety days. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,446,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,949,000 after purchasing an additional 693,422 shares during the period. Venrock Management VI LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $117,894,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after buying an additional 565,059 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,150,000 after buying an additional 1,047,827 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

