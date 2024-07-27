CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,897 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $141.04 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $154.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

