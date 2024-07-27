CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Increases Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,391,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 228,887 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 46,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

MPW opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -27.03%.

Several analysts have commented on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Colliers Securities cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.61.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

