CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 714 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.09% of Landstar System worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Landstar System by 415.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 36.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $2,261,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSTR opened at $192.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.95. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $203.94. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.55.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

