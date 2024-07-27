Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 100,036 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,060,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,036 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $93,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,880,000 after purchasing an additional 487,589 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 68,840 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 813,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,108,000 after acquiring an additional 698,665 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,604,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,820,000 after acquiring an additional 509,393 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,616,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,642. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.74. 12,633,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,298,570. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 55.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on KDP shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

