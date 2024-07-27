Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 11,122 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Avery Dennison worth $25,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,819,000 after buying an additional 1,163,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $185,292,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 760,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,804,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 736,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,933,000 after buying an additional 31,114 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,005,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVY traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.74. The stock had a trading volume of 522,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,594. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $165.21 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $500,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,489.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $500,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,489.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AVY shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.96.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

