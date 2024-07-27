Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 142,148 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,446,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,148 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.25% of General Mills worth $101,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 41,830 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 65,218 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

General Mills Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,548,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,117. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

