Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 749,641 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 859.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 749,641 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.26% of Juniper Networks worth $31,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,126,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,417,000 after acquiring an additional 137,652 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,230,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $390,028,000 after purchasing an additional 495,037 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $136,778,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,646,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,509,000 after acquiring an additional 219,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,821,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,172,000 after acquiring an additional 54,735 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on JNPR. Argus raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE JNPR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,436,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,781. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.37. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $193,480.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 997,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,755,951.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $5,243,973. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

