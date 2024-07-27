Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 55,692 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 881,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,692 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $26,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

CAG stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,518,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,913. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $33.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 191.78%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

