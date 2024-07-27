Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,599,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 296,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Realty Income worth $86,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 66,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.07. 3,138,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.59%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

