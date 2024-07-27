Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,406 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 513,976 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.69% of Akamai Technologies worth $113,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.65.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,998.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.97. 713,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,308. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average of $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

