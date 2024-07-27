Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $120.59 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $120,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $14.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,078.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,591. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,033.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $976.79. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $723.56 and a 12 month high of $1,106.16. The stock has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at $457,179,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,074 shares of company stock worth $64,546,123. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on REGN. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,074.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

