Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $28.37 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2,268.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,176 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 137,131 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Diamondback Energy worth $28,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FANG. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.76. 775,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.12.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

