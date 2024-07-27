Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $33.74 Million Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 868,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Open Text were worth $33,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,344,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,693,000 after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Open Text by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,058,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,891 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Open Text by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 8,661,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,800,000 after acquiring an additional 782,885 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Open Text by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,965,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,817,000 after acquiring an additional 74,481 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Open Text by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,767,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,345,000 after acquiring an additional 191,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

OTEX stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,834. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $45.47.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.29%.

OTEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Open Text from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Open Text from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

