Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,823 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.14% of AerCap worth $24,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,090,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,633,000 after buying an additional 1,476,236 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 0.3% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,080,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,599,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,425,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $145,951,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $137,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AER traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.58. 1,229,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,783. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $98.79.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

AER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

