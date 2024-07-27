Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 163.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 163,394 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Eaton were worth $82,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.06.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $297.79. 3,090,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,230. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

