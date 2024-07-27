Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $35,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,927,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,900,000 after buying an additional 407,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,089,000 after buying an additional 848,519 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Coterra Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,815,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,455,000 after buying an additional 628,132 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in Coterra Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,205,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,374,000 after acquiring an additional 143,454 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,415,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,636,000 after acquiring an additional 101,929 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

CTRA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,015,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.