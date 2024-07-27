Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 56,342 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,342 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.19% of McKesson worth $133,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,024,140,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 1,044.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,228,000 after buying an additional 749,504 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in McKesson by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,778,000 after acquiring an additional 403,312 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 3,621.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,572,000 after acquiring an additional 340,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.33.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock worth $16,691,841. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $600.16. The company had a trading volume of 634,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,093. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $395.30 and a 1-year high of $612.17. The firm has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $582.73 and a 200 day moving average of $542.05.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

