Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 9,300 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.22% of Medpace worth $27,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at $317,162,563.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at $260,983,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEDP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.14.

Medpace Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $381.47. 473,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,691. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.21 and a 1 year high of $459.77. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $404.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.18.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The business had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

