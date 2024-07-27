Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,049,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.32% of Simon Property Group worth $164,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $465,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 48,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.45. 1,032,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,743. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $158.50.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

