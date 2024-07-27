Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 1,106,046 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,072,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,106,046 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.34% of BCE worth $104,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,284,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,625 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,874,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in BCE by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,505,000 after buying an additional 2,217,262 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,840,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of BCE by 4,046.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,075,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,363,000 after buying an additional 1,049,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,811. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 201.39%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

