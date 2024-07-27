Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stake Boosted by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,672 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,237,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,696,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,600 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $8,221,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,091.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 267,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 244,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,499,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CM. UBS Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

NYSE:CM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.21. 1,134,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,536. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.46%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.653 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

