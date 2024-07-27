Capita (LON:CPI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.98

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.98 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 19.48 ($0.25). Capita shares last traded at GBX 19.24 ($0.25), with a volume of 7,654,376 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.45) target price on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capita from GBX 1,800 ($23.28) to GBX 2,200 ($28.45) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 628.81. The company has a market capitalization of £332.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.81.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

