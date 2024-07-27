Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Invests $784,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Eaton by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.79. 2,818,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETN

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.