Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Sells 64,858 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lowered its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,858 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 12.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,134,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,911,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $938,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 20.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE AWI traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.25. 193,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,909. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.35 and a 12-month high of $133.18.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

